Crocs giving away 10,000 pairs of shoes a day to healthcare workers

To thank healthcare heroes for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Crocs is giving away 10,000 pairs of shoes per day to frontline workers.

For four days starting May 10, healthcare workers can log on to the Crocs website at 12 p.m. ET each day and request a pair of ‘Crocs at Work’ shoes. The website will remain open until all that day’s free pair allotment has been filled.

"We are thrilled to bring back our 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program and celebrate our frontline healthcare heroes who have worked harder than ever before to provide comfort in our communities over the past year," said Crocs CEO Andrew Rees. "Last year's program reinforced for our brand that doing the right thing is the right thing for Crocs, and we are honored to be able to take this moment to once again provide our shoes, this time as a thank you for the incredible work these individuals do each and every day."

In 2020, Crocs donated over 860,000 pairs of shoes globally to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19. According to the company, this year's effort will bring the total donation amount to more than 900,000 pairs of Crocs shoes.

To request a free pair, visit www.crocs.com/freeforhealthcare.