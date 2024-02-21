Multiple cars damaged after fire breaks out at Orlando Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram car dealership, crews say

Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at the Orlando Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership early Wednesday morning.

The fire started at 2:15 a.m. at 4101 W Colonial Dr in Orlando, according to fire officials.

The fire reportedly started in the service department where cars and oil barrels were on fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was inside the dealership or injured in the fire.