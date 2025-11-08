Crews respond to fire at Orlando motel, officials say

The Brief The fire happened at a Super 8 in the area of 5900 American Way just before 3 p.m., according to the Orlando Fire Department. No injuries were reported in the fire.



Two adults were displaced Saturday afternoon after officials responded to a motel fire, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Crews responded out to the Super 8 in the area of 5900 American Way just before 3 p.m. for a fire call. Smoke and flames were observed coming through the window of one of the rooms upon arrival before being quickly extinguished, officials said.

Guests from the motel were evacuated during the incident by fire crews.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The adults who were displaced were given another room by the motel, according to officials.