Crews clean up after fire tears through Orange County church

Firefighters with Orange County Fire Rescue battled a church fire late Monday evening in Pine Hills.

Crews arrived on the scene at Agape Assembly Baptist Church, located at 2425 N. Hiawassee Road, for a two-alarm structure fire just before 9 p.m.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from one of the buildings and threatened another structure, a fire spokesperson said.

Firefighters battled a blaze at Agape Assembly Baptist Church in Orange County, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

Hiawassee Road was shut down in both directions as crews kept an eye out for any flare-ups.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damages were not immediately known.

