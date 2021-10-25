Expand / Collapse search

Crews clean up after fire tears through Orange County church

Crews arrived on the scene at Agape Assembly Baptist Church, located at 2425 N. Hiawassee Road, for a two-alarm structure fire just before 9 p.m.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Firefighters with Orange County Fire Rescue battled a church fire late Monday evening in Pine Hills.

Crews arrived on the scene at Agape Assembly Baptist Church, located at 2425 N. Hiawassee Road, for a two-alarm structure fire just before 9 p.m.  

Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from one of the buildings and threatened another structure, a fire spokesperson said. 

Orange County Fire Rescue is batting a blaze at Agape Assembly Baptist Church, located at 2425 N. Hiawassee Road,

Firefighters battled a blaze at Agape Assembly Baptist Church in Orange County, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

Hiawassee Road was shut down in both directions as crews kept an eye out for any flare-ups.  

No injuries were reported.  The cause of the fire and the extent of the damages were not immediately known. 

