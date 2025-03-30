Orange County Fire crews battle flames at abandoned church

Orange County Fire crews battled a late-night fire that broke out off N. Hiawasee in Pine Hills just before midnight. Fire crews say when they arrived they saw flames coming out of the roof. Water was quickly put on the fire knocking it out.

This is not the first fire at this location. FOX 35 reported back in February 2024, Orange Co Fire Rescue was called to the same location. About 50 firefighters and 10 vehicles battled the flames for approximately 30 minutes before knocking that fire down, according to our report.

The building, once home to a church, is located at 2425 N. Hiawassee Rd. Fire crews have been on scene most of the morning watching for any hotspots that might flare up and conducting an "extensive overhaul". Orange Co Fire reported no injuries and the State Fire Marshall will be investigating the cause.

This is a breaking news story and FOX 35 will update as information becomes available.