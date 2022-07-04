Crews knock down massive warehouse fire in Woodland Hills

The Los Angeles Fire Department knocked down a massive warehouse fire in Woodland Hills Sunday night.

The fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in a building on N. DeSoto Avenue in Woodland Hills, near Pearce College. Fire officials later determined the building was a vacant warehouse.

Before the knockdown, the fire was elevated to Major Emergency status by 9:30 p.m., with more than 80 firefighters battling the blaze.

SkyFOX was over the scene of the blaze Sunday night while crews worked to put it out. The fire had shot through the roof and smoke could be seen from miles away.

The LAFD said the fire was knocked down in just over an hour. The fire caused some structural instability in the building, making certain pockets of the fire difficult to reach with hoses, therefore crews will remain at the scene.

LAFD's Arson and Counter-Terrorism section is investigating what led to Sunday night's fire. No injuries were reported.