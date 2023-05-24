Driver in critical condition after crash on SR-417 in Orlando, troopers say

A crash is causing major traffic delays on State Road 417 in Orange County.

Troopers said all northbound lanes of SR-417 in the area of mile marker 24 are shut down.

Drivers are being diverted off at Moss Park Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two vehicles were traveling northbound when an 18-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a concrete wall barrier before hitting another vehicle.

The collision caused the second vehicle to overturn. Its 69-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The 18-year-old driver was not injured and remained at the scene.