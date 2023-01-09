Crash shuts down lanes of SR 417 in Orange County Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene of a crash involving a semi-trailer truck that has shut down a section of State Road 417 in Orange County. Live Florida Department of Transportation camera in video player above.

Orange County Fire Rescue is assisting with the wreck on the toll road, between the Colonial North off-ramp and Colonial north on-ramp. While there are no injuries reported, authorities are concerned about a fuel leak as a result of the crash.

All northbound lanes of SR 417 are blocked, and only one southbound lane is open. Authorities are asking commuters to avoid the area or plan for delays.

