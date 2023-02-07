Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-4 in Kissimmee

The eastbound lanes of I-4 at U.S. 192 in Osceola County are blocked due to a crash on Tuesday morning.

This is in Kissimmee near mile marker 65.

SKYFOX flew over the scene where first responders looked to be trying to get into the smashed vehicle.

Traffic appears to be getting by on the shoulder. One person was seen being put into an ambulance. Their condition is unknown.

No other information has been released. Watch the live player above for alternate routes.