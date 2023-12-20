Hit-and-run crash in Orlando shuts down portion of East Colonial westbound lanes

A hit-and-run crash that happened near the access ramp to State Route 417 in Orlando shut down a portion of East Colonial Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the access ramp near State Route 417 causing westbound lanes to shut down along a stretch of East Colonial Drive, traffic cameras show.

Officials said the crash involved injuries, but it is unknown how many people were injured.

The video shows several emergency vehicles near the scene of the crash.

No other information has been released.