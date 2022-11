article

Troopers are investigating a crash that's causing traffic backups on Interstate 4 in Volusia County Sunday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-4 East near State Road 472 in Lake Helen.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but troopers said there are reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.