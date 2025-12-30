Orlando weather: Cold blast arrives in Central Florida for New Year's Eve

The Brief Cold weather is coming to Central Florida, with lows in the 30s and 40s for the next couple of days. Freeze Watches are in place for Marion, Volusia, Lake and Sumter counties from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday Warmer weather will return by the end of the week.



We're off to a cool and breezy start to our Tuesday morning across Central Florida with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Winds are gusting up to around 20-25 mph, which is leading to wind chills in the 30s and 40s.

Even with the help of mostly sunny skies, we won't see much of a warm-up this afternoon.

Highs today will reach the middle and upper 50s for areas northwest of I-4 and closer to the low 60s for areas along and southeast of I-4. In Orlando, we'll see a high of 60°, which is well below our average high of 72°.

Tuesday night's forecast

Some of the coldest weather we've felt in weeks will settle in tonight. A Cold Weather Advisory is in place for nearly all of Central Florida and Freeze Watches are in place for Marion, Volusia, Lake, and Sumter counties 1 a.m.-9 a.m. early Wednesday morning.

These are in place to account for wind-chills that will fall to a range of around 26-35° and actual morning low temperatures from around 28-40°.

The coldest of the temperatures will take place just before sunrise (7:18 a.m.) Wednesday morning.

In Orlando, plan for a low of 37°. Our average low in Orlando is 51°.

Cold New Year's Eve

You'll certainly want to adjust the wardrobe and dress warmly for any celebratory plans to ring in 2026.

Temperatures in Orlando will only reach a high of 60° Wednesday before dipping down to around 43° as the ball drops at midnight.

We'll turn even colder with each passing hour after midnight. We'll plunge into the 30s and 40s for lows Thursday morning just before sunrise. In Orlando, New Year's Day will begin with a low of 40°. Areas northwest of I-4 could even see temperatures dip down to at or below freezing once again.

Warmer temperatures return

Temperatures will gradually rebound through Friday. Afternoon highs will finally break into the 70s Friday under sunny skies.

Highs will continue to warm into the weekend, reaching the mid 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. A few stray showers will be possible Saturday, with a 20-30% chance of rain.