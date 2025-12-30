Johnny Damon joins Orlando Dreamers effort to bring MLB to Central Florida

Orlando native and former Major League Baseball All-Star Johnny Damon is joining an effort to bring an MLB franchise to Central Florida.

The Orlando Dreamers announced that Damon has signed on as an MLB strategic advisor as the group continues its push to land a professional baseball team.

What we know:

Organizers said Damon will play a key role in community engagement and baseball strategy as the initiative moves into its next phase in 2026.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 09: Former Yankee outfielder Johnny Damon looks on during the Yankees Old-Timers' Day before the New York Yankees take on the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 09, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Supporters of the effort said Damon’s profile and ties to the region will help generate momentum. They described him as a recognizable and approachable figure who can connect with fans and civic leaders alike.

"Everybody recognizes Johnny Damon as a very friendly type of person, a wonderful personality, so we're going to utilize Johnny to the fullest extent," said Dreamers Chief Operating Officer Jim Schnorf.

Damon, who has strong roots in Central Florida, attended Dr. Phillips High School before going on to a successful major league career.

The push to bring an MLB franchise to Orlando faced new uncertainty earlier this year after the lead investor behind the Dreamers signaled he would be leaving to join the group seeking to buy the Tampa Bay Rays.

The backstory:

The Dreamers announced their campaign in 2019 and have since promoted Orlando as a viable MLB market, citing population growth, strong tourism revenue, and available land for a stadium.

Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC unveils artist rendering of a proposed 45,000-seat, domed stadium to be home to a Major League Baseball expansion franchise. [Credit: Orlando City Baseball Dreamers]

Schnorf insists the effort remains active, pointing to previously announced financing of $1.5 billion for a franchise and $1 billion for a covered stadium.