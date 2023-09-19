Crash causes major delays on Florida Turnpike in Clermont, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News for live traffic updates:

A crash has shut down all southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at U.S. 27 in Clermont Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 8 a.m.

SKYFOX is flying over the scene where it appears a semi-truck and a van collided on the highway.

FOX 35 News is working to learn what led to the crash and if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.