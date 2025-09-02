Crash blocks S.R. 408 westbound at Bumby Avenue in Orlando

The Brief A crash on State Road 408 westbound in Orlando is causing major delays. The crash took place around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Traffic is currently backed up past Crystal Lake Drive.



A crash on State Road 408 westbound in Orlando is causing major delays Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The crash took place around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Bumby Avenue westbound ramp.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Traffic is currently backed up past Crystal Lake Drive.

What we don't know:

Details about what led to the crash have not yet been released. It is unclear how many people were involved in the crash and if anyone was injured.

FOX 35 News has reached out to officials for more information.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What you can do:

Authorities are asking drivers to seek alternative routes at this time.

FOX 35 interactive traffic map

View the interactive map below to see the latest traffic alerts and road closures in Orlando and around Central Florida.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.