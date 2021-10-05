COVID vaccine site at Camping World Stadium to close as cases drop

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are dropping across the country.

According to the CDC, Florida had 2,700 cases Sunday – the lowest amount since July. Because of the decrease, officials are moving the vaccination site there.

After Tuesday, you only have three more days to get the vaccine at Camping World Stadium. The testing sites there and the former Clarcona Elementary School will both close Friday.

Starting Saturday vaccines will be offered at Barnett Park.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the county is getting closer to a positivity rate below 5% – which the World Health Organization considers controlling the spread of the virus.



So far, the mayor said about 74-percent of people over 12 in Orange County have at least one shot of the vaccine.

While the numbers are getting better, Demings says now is not the time to drop your guard.

