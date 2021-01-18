COVID-19 vaccination event at Volusia County Fairgrounds

article

Volusia County is working with the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County (DOH-Volusia) to hold a COVID-19 vaccination event for individuals age 65 and older at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 E. New York Ave., DeLand.

Only the Moderna vaccine will be provided at this site. The site will operate as a drive-up site and pre-registration is required.

Vaccination appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Jan. 21 and 22, and Monday, Jan. 25.

Appointments are required and must be made at www.countyofvolusia.eventbrite.com. Online registration will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20. No less than 1,200 appointments will be available each day and are available in one-hour timeslots. Individuals who are not able to access the internet via a computer, tablet or cellphone may call 866-345-0345 for assistance scheduling an appointment until registrations have reached capacity for this event.

Individuals will be required to complete a screening and consent form prior to receiving a vaccination. Individuals who have had any other vaccinations in the previous 14 days or tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous 10 days do not qualify for the vaccine.

For the full list of screening questions that may disqualify an individual from vaccine eligibility, review section two of the form available at volusiahealth.com/shots.

The only website to make an appointment for vaccinations at the Volusia County Fairgrounds is www.countyofvolusia.eventbrite.com. Appointment opportunities listed on any other website or which request financial information are not valid.

For questions specific to the Fairgrounds vaccination event, including information on upcoming appointments, call 866-345-0345 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For general clinical questions, call the Florida Department of Health at 386-274-0500 and press # for coronavirus information. For information on specific medical conditions that may affect an individual’s ability to get this vaccine, visit modernatx.com/covid19vaccine-eua/recipients.