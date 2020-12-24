COVID-19 vaccination appointments fill up for residents 65+ in Seminole County

article

COVID-19 vaccination appointments for those 65 and up in Seminole County are already full.

The county began taking appointments just hours after Governor DeSantis issued his executive order.

"We knew it was coming," Seminole County EMS Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty said. "As to who is going to do what and how is this going to work out."

All the spots for next week booked in just six hours.

"I don’t blame them," Seminole County resident Elais Lawrence said. "This has definitely been a lost year for sure."

Lawrence is 75-years-old and lives in Seminole County. She planned on getting an appointment.

"I’m asthmatic, I have diabetes and I’m old," Lawrence said. "So, I’ve got three strikes against me already."

Seminole County opened registration after the governor announced an order prioritizing vaccines for older Floridians. Dr. Husty agrees with this move.

"We haven’t had anybody in Seminole County under the age of 35 die from COVID," Dr. Husty said. "I mean, that’s a big difference than 7-10 percent of people over the age of 65 dying. I mean, wow. It’s just really a really sobering number when you’re of age and you’re facing it."

While residents are on the fence about the governor’s move.

"I’m glad because I fit in that category, but I think the teachers and the people who are exposed to our children should be before us because we stay home anyway," Lawrence said.

The county received 8,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.About 7,500 of that will go to the 65 plus group.

Vaccinations start Monday and will go for five days with about 70 appointments each day.

"It’s not a lot of vaccines," Dr. Husty said. "There is a lot more coming."

Seminole County said it is asking for more doses of the coronavirus vaccines. As soon as they get them, they will open more appointments.