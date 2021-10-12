COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida dip below 4,000

article

The number of Florida patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped below 4,000, and intensive-care unit beds continue to get freed up, according to data posted online Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed that 3,945 inpatients at 259 Florida hospitals had COVID-19, down from 4,588 patients a week earlier.

Also, it showed that 1,081 Florida COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care unit beds, down from 1,223 a week earlier. Florida saw a surge in cases and hospitalizations in July and August as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus swept across the state.

But the state has had a steady decline in hospitalizations in September and early October.

