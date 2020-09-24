COVID-19 could keep snowbirds away from Florida, here's why

Thousands of Canadian snowbirds travel to Florida every year to live in Florida during the winter. However, because of COVID-19, some will not be this year.

The main issue for these snowbirds is the U.S.- Canadian border, which remains closed and has been for the last six months. That could cause an enormous economic hit in Florida.

According to a survey published by the Canadian government in 2018, Canadians spend about 6.5 billion in Florida every year.

Tourism experts told FOX 35 that a tell-tale sign of the crisis is that there are no Canadian license plates being seen around Florida.

Despite the ban at the border, it is still possible for Canadians to fly to Florida. However, most snowbirds drive their personal vehicles to Florida and stay for several months. That is not allowed right now.

