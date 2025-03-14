Court upholds Florida's gun purchase age limit, fueling legal, political debate

The Brief A federal appeals court upheld Florida’s law raising the minimum age to buy rifles and long guns from 18 to 21.

The decision follows a legal battle stemming from the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

While the law stands, political and legal challenges may lead to further changes.

Saying the restriction is "consistent with our historical tradition of firearm regulation," a federal appeals court on Friday upheld the constitutionality of a Florida law that raised the minimum age to purchase rifles and other long guns from 18 to 21.

State leaders signal potential changes ahead

What we know:

A federal appeals court upheld a Florida law that raises the minimum age to purchase rifles and long guns from 18 to 21. The law was enacted in 2018 after the Parkland school shooting, in which a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 people. The ruling determined that the law aligns with the nation’s historical firearm regulations. While the law restricts purchases, it does allow minors to receive firearms as gifts from parents or other responsible adults.

What we don't know:

The future of the law remains uncertain. While the court upheld it, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has stated he will not defend it, and Gov. Ron DeSantis has expressed support for changing state gun laws. A state House panel recently advanced a bill to repeal the restriction, but it remains unclear if the measure will gain Senate support. The case could also be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The backstory:

The law was passed in response to the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, was 19 years old and legally purchased the semiautomatic rifle used in the attack. The National Rifle Association challenged the law shortly after its enactment, arguing that it violated the Second Amendment. The legal battle has lasted seven years, culminating in this latest ruling by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

What they're saying:

Chief Judge William Pryor, writing for the majority, defended the law’s historical basis.

"Because minors have yet to reach the age of reason, the Florida law prohibits them from purchasing firearms, yet it allows them to receive firearms from their parents or another responsible adult."

Dissenting Judge Andrew Brasher argued the ruling misinterprets history.

"Simply put, there is nothing in our nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation that resembles Florida’s complete prohibition on an adult’s ability to purchase a firearm based only on that adult’s age."

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier voiced opposition to the ruling.

"Men and women old enough to fight and die for our country should be able to purchase firearms to defend themselves and their families."

State House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, welcomed the decision.

"I am thrilled the 11th Circuit confirmed that reasonable, responsible gun laws are both constitutional and appropriate to help keep us safe."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: