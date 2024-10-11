Country Thunder Florida 2024 canceled after Hurricane Milton

Country Thunder Florida – a three-day music festival held at Osceola Heritage Park – has been canceled, days after Hurricane Milton impacted the state.

The festival was scheduled to be held Oct. 18-20, 2024, at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, and feature several country stars, including Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, Jon Pardi, Russell Dickerson, Luke Combs, and Mitchell Tenpenny, among others.

"We have worked closely alongside Osceola County Emergency Management and Osceola Heritage Park to assess the venue. It has been determined that we are unable to safely hold this year’s Country Thunder and must inform everyone that this year’s event has been regrettably canceled due to factors outside of our control," the festival said in a statement.

"We sincerely wish the best to the people of Florida as they begin the process to clean up and repair their lives after the destruction caused by Hurricane Milton, and especially our CT Nation fans who have been so supportive of our festival over the years."

A spokesperson for Osceola County told FOX 35 in an email that none of the facilities at Osceola Heritage Park were damaged in the storm, but that the rainfall from Milton had soaked the grounds.

"Due to standing water on the festival grounds at Osceola Heritage Park from Hurricane Milton’s rain, Osceola County’s Department of Emergency Management advised event organizers to cancel Country Thunder Florida, which was scheduled for next weekend. The storm did not damage any facilities at Osceola Heritage Park, and no other events will be affected," said Tom Alexander, communications director for Osceola County's communication department.

What people with Country Thunder tickets need to know

Country Thunder said ticket holders would be contacted within 30 days with information about refunds. Updates would also be shared on the festival's social media pages.

