Expand / Collapse search

Coroner releases autopsy reports for Calabasas helicopter crash victims

By Oscar Flores
Published 
Us
FOX 11 Los Angeles
article

Investigators walk down the bulldozed dirt road Tuesday morning after working at the hillside scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people Sunday morning near the intersection of Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Stree

Expand

LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for all nine victims in a horrific helicopter crash in Calabasas that took the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant has been certified as blunt trauma, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner announced on Friday.

RELATEDNews related to the life and death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

The manner of death was ruled an accident by the coroner.

Click here to view the full report

The crash occurred on Jan. 26. Everyone involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene.