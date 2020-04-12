Coronavirus testing site at Orange County Convention Center to relax requirements starting Monday

The coronavirus testing site at Orange County Convention Center will relax their requirements starting Monday, allowing more people to be tested.

With the relaxed requirements, people who have been exposed to COVID-19 or have respiratory symptoms with no fever can get tested.

Up to 400 tests will be available each day.

"We're here to do the most amount of good that we can with what we have," one official at the testing site told FOX 35 News.

The biggest difference between the Orange County Convention Center testing site and others is the cost. It is free for everyone and no insurance is needed.

