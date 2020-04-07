Coronavirus Self Checker: Symptoms of COVID-19

article

The following information is provided by the Centers for Disease Control.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Call your doctor if you develop symptoms.

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Self-Checker

Here is a question and answer guide to help you make decisions and seek appropriate medical care. Follow this link and look on the right-hand side of your screen for the "Self-Checker" module: Self-Check

When to Seek Medical Attention

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include*:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

*This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.