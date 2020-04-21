Coronavirus drive-thru testing to open in Kissimmee

article

AdventHealth announced on Wednesday that they will open their fourth Central Florida coronavirus testing location.

They said that the location will open in Kissimmee and that registration is now open.

Those with symptoms or anyone who has had close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus can get tested, even if they are not experiencing symptoms. A doctor's order is not needed prior to arrival and there are no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status, as AdventHealth will cover those who are uninsured.

The test at this location reportedly involves coughing and spitting into a cup.

“As we work together to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, testing continues to be one of the best tools we can use to let people know if they need to receive treatment and self-isolate. This is just one of the investments we’re making to help keep our community safe and we are pleased to bring this service to Osceola County,” said Doug Harcombe, CEO of AdventHealth Celebration.

“Ensuring our residents have more access to testing has been a goal for us in Osceola County,” said Osceola County Commission Chairwoman Viviana Janer. “Additional testing also means more accurate information for us to effectively plan when businesses are allowed to reopen and get Osceola back to work. We are grateful to AdventHealth for stepping forward and taking up this critical task in our community.”

