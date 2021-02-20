Cooler temperatures return to Central Florida this weekend

It has been a chilly start to the weekend as arctic air moves into the state. This is our taste of winter here in east Central Florida.

Overnight lows were in the 40s, these temperatures are down anywhere from 20 to 30 degrees from this time on Friday.

These cooler temperatures remain throughout the rest of the day. Afternoon highs on Friday were at 87 degrees in Orlando. On Saturday, the forecast high is 67 degrees.

Mostly clear skies continue into Sunday. Temperatures slightly warm to the low-70s on Sunday, before soaring to the 80s on Monday.

Monday does bring our next chance for rain, right now we have a 40% chance. The roller coaster of temperatures continue into this week.

We return to the 70s by the middle of the week and end the week in the 80s.

