Controversy surrounds Disneyland ride and kiss with Snow White while she's unconscious

Just days after reopening to the public, Disneyland is getting caught up in controversy and it all has to do with a ride for one of its classic movies.

After being closed for nearly a year, Disneyland in California opened to fanfare and excitement Friday. But once fans got a look at its newly renovated Snow White ride, some people -- including a local newspaper -- were not happy with what they saw.

People are upset with the kiss between Snow White and Prince Charming. The San Francisco Gate newspaper wants the kiss removed from the attraction. The publication argues the kiss comes while she is unconscious and without her consent and that it "cannot possibly be true love if only one person knows it's happening."

Disneyland has not responded to the criticism.