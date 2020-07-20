Contact tracing doesn't work, says Orange County Health Officer

The Orange County health officer says contact tracing doesn't work in the county because of delays in testing and the number of cases.

Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino says that because of delays in testing and the number of cases they are not contact tracing every person who tests positive for COVID-19. Some people tell FOX 35 News that it's been taking more than a week to get results.

"If that lab takes seven days, you're already 12 days into the infection, and this is between 7-14 days you're out. And, then it takes us a couple of days to get to you because of the number of cases then the tracing has no meaning," said Dr. Pino. "Tracing works as long as you can handle the number of cases. When you get to these numbers, it doesn't work. When you get to how long it takes to get a lab results it doesn't work either," said Dr. Pino.

RELATED: Orlando selected as a site for clinical trial of possible COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Pino says while the county is not contact tracing every person who tests positive for COVID-19 they are tracing at places that have outbreaks, assisted living facilities, healthcare workers, and first responders.

"Contact tracing is only as good as the completeness of when you can do it when you start getting too much it becomes difficult," said Dr. Vincent Hsu with AdventHealth.

Advertisement

RELATED: Pandemic could trip Florida's population growth

Contact tracing is meant to find the source of COVID-19. Tracers call people who test positive to find out how they contracted the virus and who else might be exposed so they could get tested too.

"The hope is that you can get to those people that may have acquired the disease before they even experience symptoms, but with the delays we have experienced lately, that's less likely," Dr. Pino said.