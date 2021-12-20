Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy not seeking re-election, says she wants to spend more time with family

article

U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy announced Monday in a video message that she is not seeking re-election to a fourth term representing Florida's seventh congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In a news release, Murphy said she's not done with public office but wants to spend more time with her family and "find new ways to give back to her country."

"I strongly believe in a citizen Congress, where ordinary citizens run for office in search of duty and service, not in search of a career. And I never intended my time in Congress to become a career," said Murphy in her announcement video. "These last few years have been some of the most rewarding moments of my life, but also some of the most challenging. Public service is not without personal sacrifice. And as a mom of two young children, my time away from them has been hard. So, I wanted to share with you that I will not be seeking another term as your representative in Congress. This was not an easy decision, but it was the right decision."

Murphy, who shocked the nation by defeating 12-term Republican incumbent Rep. John Mica, was one of only six Democrats to unseat a Republican incumbent in 2016.

The news release said Murphy made history as the first woman of color to lead the Democratic Blue Dog Coalition, and she is only the second leader in the coalition’s history to serve consecutive terms.

She is also the first woman to lead Future Forum, an influential group representing the youngest members of the House Democratic caucus, and is one of only about 25 women in history to serve on the powerful House Ways & Means Committee. She also currently serves on the House Armed Services Committee, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, and on the Board of Visitors for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, according to the news release.

Murphy said while she is leaving Congress, she will continue to find ways to be active in public service.

She will also continue her work as Chair of the Florida Democratic Party’s Democracy and Voter Protection Program.

Murphy said in the news release, "Several years ago, I departed public service by leaving the Pentagon and moving to Central Florida to start my family. I knew then I wasn’t done with public service, just as I know now I am not done with public service," said Murphy. "I still have a job to do and will work just as hard this next year as I have the last five. And rest assured, after I leave office, I will continue to find ways that I can serve this great nation that has given so much to my family and me."

