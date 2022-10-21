Florida deaths from Hurricane Ian reach 114, FDLE reports

article

Medical examiners have confirmed 114 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with nearly half of them in Lee County, according to information released Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The 114 death total was up from 112 on Thursday. Lee County, where the Category 4 storm made initial landfall Sept. 28, has had 55 confirmed deaths, the information said.

Charlotte and Collier counties have each had eight confirmed deaths, while Sarasota and Monroe counties have each had seven.

In all, 17 counties have had deaths from the storm, which crossed through Central Florida. Deaths have been confirmed as far north as Putnam County, which has had three, according to the information. Eleven deaths have been reported in Central Florida.

Hurricane Ian Florida deaths by county:

Charlotte – 8

Collier – 8

DeSoto – 1

Hardee – 4

Hendry – 2

Hillsborough – 2

Lake – 1

Lee – 55

Manatee – 3

Martin – 1

Monroe – 7

Orange – 2

Osceola – 3

Polk – 2

Putnam – 3

Sarasota –7

Volusia – 5

Hurricane Ian losses keep mounting

With claims continuing to climb each day, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian are nearing $7 billion. Data posted online Friday by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation showed estimated insured losses at $6,886,280,085. That number is expected to increase as damage continues to be assessed.

The data also showed that 569,209 claims had been reported as of Friday, up from 564,399 claims on Thursday and 553,242 on Wednesday. Of Friday’s total, 397,823 claims involved residential property, while other claims involved such things as commercial property and auto damage.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28 in Lee and Charlotte counties before crossing the state.