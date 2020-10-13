Conchata Ferrell, ‘Two and a Half Men’ star, dies at 77

article

Conchata Ferrell, known best for her role on "Two and a Half Men," has died. She was 77 years old.

The actress, who played the sassy housekeeper Berta, starred alongside Jon Cryer, Charlie Sheen, Angus T. Jones and Ashton Kutcher in the Emmy Award-winning CBS comedy series.

Ferrell died on Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, according to her publicist Cynthia Snyder. Per Deadline, she was surrounded by family.

Following the news of Ferrell's death, Sheen took to social media to pay tribute to the late actress, writing: "an absolute sweetheart a consummate pro a genuine friend a shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your "people" keeping was perfect."

Cryer also honored Ferrell on social media writing, “She was a beautiful human."

“Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

"I’m glad that I absolutely knew how fortunate I was to share a stage with her. I treasured every moment and will continue to until we meet again," he added in the thread.

Warner Bros. TV, which produced "Two and a Half Men," wrote, "We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever."

Back in July, it was reported that Ferrell was ill and on a respirator after suffering a heart attack. She was moved to a long-term care facility after spending four weeks in the ICU, her husband, Arnie Anderson, told TMZ.

Anderson said the actress suffered a heart attack earlier this year shortly after she was hospitalized for a kidney infection.

"It's going to be a while before there's any recovery," he said. "It's all neurological. There's nothing we can do to speed ... up the process. We are hoping for the best."

Actress Conchata Ferrell, pictured here in 2009, has died following cardiac arrest. She was 77. (Lester Cohen/WireImage via Getty Images)

Ferrell, a native of Charleston, West Virginia, gained recognition and several theater awards in 1974 for her role in “The Sea Horse.” Her role in Lanford Wilson’s “Hot L Baltimore” led to a starring role in the Norman Lear sitcom of the same name.

She received two Emmy supporting actress nominations for “Two and a Half Men,” and a nod for her role as Susan Bloom on “L.A. Law.”

She is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and her daughter, Samantha.

Ferrell's manager didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Naledi Ushe contributed to this report.

