Company to pay someone $1K to binge-watch Betty White's best work

Beloved actress Betty White is getting ready to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17 – and one company wants to pay a superfan to binge her best work in honor of the incredible milestone!

Choice Mutual Insurance Agency is paying one lucky fan $1,000 to watch 10 hours of Betty White’s best work – although we can all pretty much agree we would do this for free! After all, White has been adored by millions over her career that spans 80 years.

"We’re looking for someone who adores Betty White," the company said. "This candidate is probably already planning to binge 10 hours of her classics, but now they get paid to do it!"

But if you could use some cash, here's what you have to do if you are chosen:

You’ll have 24 hours to watch 10 hours of pre-selected Betty White films and TV appearances.

You’ll need to document your experience on social media as you watch so friends and family can celebrate alongside you

If you get the position, you will get $1,000, plus a DVD player and a curated selection of Betty White DVDs to complete the job. Applicants must be 18 and older and be a U.S. resident.

Sound good? Applications must be in by Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. PST.

For more rules and the apply, click HERE.

