Community holds vigil for 16-year-old girl critically injured by car

Community members gathered in Lake Nona on Tuesday night, to pray for a 16-year-old girl critically injured by a car.

On July 22, family members say Avery Barnes was standing on the sidewalk with friends when she was hit by a car and dragged.

She suffered multiple internal injuries, broken bones, and burns covering 30% of her body.

"It broke my heart," said Peyton Minson, a friend of Avery. "She just has always been there for me, and it hurt to see someone I love in so much pain. I can't even imagine what she's going through right now."

Organizers putting together a vigil at North Shore at Lake Hart on Tuesday night. Community members wore red, and held candles as several speakers addressed the crowd.

"They want to be positive," Organizer Jay McQuillan said, when asked about Avery's parents. "They don't want to focus on the negative."

Doctors say Avery's recovery is likely to take 18-24 months, and she will need to undergo physical therapy and multiple procedures. Her family has set up a GoFundMe account for her hospital expenses. It has already raised more than $171,000.