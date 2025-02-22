Community gathers for Maddie Soto remembrance ceremony

The Brief Maddie Soto was remembered on Saturday by community members in Osceola County. Songs and kind poems were spoken in remembering the teen. The city of St. Cloud plans to honor Maddie with a bench at Lakefront Park.



A remembrance memorial was held for Maddie Soto on what would have been the teen’s 14th birthday.

Maddie Soto was reported missing on February 26 of last year, just days after her birthday. Her body was found days later on March 1, 2024, off Old Hickory Tree Road in rural Osceola County.

Maddie’s stepmother’s sister was at the memorial on Saturday night. She said she and Maddie were close and grieved her loss on this somber anniversary. "I reiterate to you all to be the voice of those who have been silenced and are too weak to speak up. If you see something, please say something, because time is of the essence and can be unforgiving," said Terasina Niles, Maddie’s step aunt on her paternal side.

She and her family on Maddie’s biological father’s side are thankful for the community support.

"Just when I thought humanity was slipping away you all proved me wrong," Niles continued.

Documents citing a summary of the medical examiner's report listed Madeline's cause of death as strangulation and the manner as homicide. Stephan Sterns, Maddie’s biological mom’s boyfriend is accused of killing her. Sterns is also facing sex crime charges for allegedly abusing Maddie for years. Sterns was arrested on 60 counts of sexual-related crimes, including sexual battery, molestation, and possession of child sex abuse material, after voluntarily turning his phone over to law enforcement.

The community gathered to remember Maddie on Saturday with songs, poems, and kind words for the teen.

"I want Maddie to be remembered as a beautiful courageous, selfless individual who wanted to be accepted and loved," said Jenny Esquivel, the organizer of the memorial. Esquivel is a community advocate who has been pushing to make changes this legislative session in honor of Maddie.

"The legacy that she left for us to carry has to do with righting the wrongs that contributed to not only her loss but the loss of children being placed in harm's way at a continuum," said Esquivel.

The city of St. Cloud plans to honor Maddie with this bench at Lakefront Park.