Community activists hold crime prevention rally in Pine Hills

Pastors gathered Saturday morning for a crime prevention rally in Pine Hills.

"Stop the killing, start living and choose peace. It’s the message we have against crime," said Minister Schille Helligar.

Helligar said it's a way to connect with the community to stop violence in the area and beyond.

"We have seen this community evolve from what it used to be to what it is now. We are not quite there yet, but we are striving to get there," he said.

Different groups were at the event sharing their message, including law enforcement.

"To ensure that parents, citizens and teachers, law enforcement - we’re all working together to find a way to deter it as much as possible," said Master Deputy Stanley Murray, with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Murray said it's a way to connect with kids, especially now with more deputies in schools.

"We’re trying to get that relationship on the outside so they know that we’re here with them and help them where we can," he said.

Many families were at the rally enjoying the music and food while listening to speakers striving to build a stronger community.

"This is a positive message that says we can live together in peace and harmony," Helligar said.