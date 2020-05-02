Colorado paramedic dies of coronavirus while volunteering as NYC EMT

article

A Colorado paramedic who volunteered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help New York City in the battle against the coronavirus has died of COVID-19.

Paul Cary, 66, who worked for the medical transport company Ambulnz, died Thursday at a hospital in the Bronx. KMGH-TV reported that Cary had developed COVID-19 symptoms April 19,

"He risked his own health and safety to protect others and left this world a better place,” his family said in a statement, according to the station. “We are at peace knowing that Paul did what he loved and what he believed in, right up until the very end."

Cary signed up after Ambulnz asked for volunteers to go to New York City to transport COVID-19 patients. New York City has been the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

RELATED: 'A good cop and a great man': Florida officer dies of coronavirus after traveling to Boston, police say

Ambulnz manager Rick Diemert said Cary knew the risks of going to New York but wanted to help, KCNC-TV reported.

“If you knew Paul, he was extremely devoted to his work and very excited about going,” he said, according to the station. “In fact, before he got sick he was anticipating doing a second deployment in NYC.”

Advertisement

Ambulnz said Cary made "ultimate sacrifice for his country."

| THE LATEST ON COVID-19 |

In addition to his work for Ambulnz, Cary served as an Aurora firefighter and paramedic for 30 years.

“He will be remembered as an EMS provider who gave his all to care for others,” the Aurora Fire Department said.