Pizza box leads Flagler County detectives to burglary suspect, ICE arrest

The Brief A Colombian citizen was arrested by ICE after officials say he stole cash from a Palm Coast home. William Vargas-Carmona, 33, of Jacksonville had already been deported from the U.S. in 2024. Vargas-Carmona is being held without bond until he is extradited to Flagler County, the Flagler County Sheriff's office said.



A man, who the Flagler County Sheriff's office said was previously deported, was arrested by ICE for allegedly stealing cash from a Palm Coast home.

William Vargas-Carmona, 33, of Jacksonville, was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 1, 2025.

What we know:

William Vargas-Carmona, 33, of Jacksonville was arrested after officials said he ransacked a home and stole around $2,500 and $3,000 in cash. Detectives found a pizza box in the home smeared with blood, which they said matched Vargas-Carmona's DNA.

The backstory:

The Flagler County Sheriff's office responded to a reported burglary at a Palm Coast home in January, in which the homeowner reported between $2,500 and $3,000 in cash was missing. The homeowner told deputies the power was off in the house and the home had been ransacked.

Detectives determined the suspect intentionally switched off the circuit breaker in the garage, cut off electricity and internet to the residence and covered the victim’s home security system camera with a jacket. Surveillance footage showed the suspect cover the camera before it lost power, the sheriff's office said.

Who is William Vargas-Carmona?

The sheriff's office said Vargas-Carmona is a legal citizen of Colombia who was previously deported from the U.S. in September 2024 after he was in the country illegally.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Vargas-Carmona's arrest on Oct. 14 for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft. ICE was notified that he was in Jacksonville. He was arrested by ICE and being held at the Baker County Detention Center without bond until he is extradited, the sheriff's office said.

Central Florida law enforcement make similar arrests

Dig deeper:

The Orange County Sheriff's office arrested five individuals who were accused of targeting Asian business owners in Orlando. Five people police say are part of the "South American Theft Group" – a Colombia theft group that police say are targeting Florida homes and businesses – were arrested Oct. 20 after a robbery was caught on police drone camera. Police say the group targeted Asian business owners.

Two brothers were arrested after officials say they tracked and stole from Asian business owners in Palm Coast.