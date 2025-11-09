Cold weather shelter to open in Volusia ahead of temperature drop

The Brief The shelter will be open at 421 South Palmetto Avenue on Nov 10 and Nov 11. Guests will be allowed to remain until 8 a.m. the following morning.



Volusia County officials announced on Sunday that they plan to open up a cold weather shelter before the expected drop in temperatures on Monday.

Neighborhood Center's The Bridge, located at 421 South Palmetto Avenue, will be open for those seeking warmth on Nov 10 and Nov 11. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., according to a release.

Guests may remain until 8 a.m. the following morning after breakfast is served.

FOX 35's TJ Springer and Laurel Blanchard predicted the coldest air of the season to this point will arrive Monday night around Central Florida.

For additional information, contact The Neighborhood Center at 386-734-8120, at extension 601.