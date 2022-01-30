Cold temperatures overnight before warm-up sweeps over Central Florida

Do not put away the coat just yet!

Overnight lows dip into the mid-to-upper 30s yet again, but not nearly as cold as last night.

A Freeze Warning remains in effect for Southern Brevard, Polk, and Osceola Counties.

High pressure dominates the area, which means another night with clear skies for tonight.

There is a widespread chance for frost across the viewing area Monday morning.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Flagler, Volusia and Marion, so do not uncover the tropical plants just yet.

Frost could kill vegetation if left uncovered.

Also, keep the pets inside for one more night.

As the calendar flips to February, there will be a big warm-up ahead.

The temperatures will gradually warm from the mid-70s by Tuesday to the 80s by the end of the week.

Our next best chance for rain will be on Friday.

