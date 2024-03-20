Cold case killer begs victim’s daughter for forgiveness 4 decades after wrong man convicted of crime

For thirty-seven years, Robert Deboise was locked in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. He was exonerated more than three years ago and on Wednesday the truth about what really happened to a Tampa woman back in 1983 came out in court.

Prosecutors say Abron Scott was the man involved in the murder and rape of Barbara Grams, whose body was discovered in a parking lot outside a dentist's office. She had been shot multiple times.

They say the DNA of Scott and his codefendant Amos Robinson was found on the victim. That same year, the two men were also linked to another murder.

Barbara Grams body was discovered outside of a dentist office in 1983.

Linda Hanson was raped and shot in the head and left in a ditch in the Town ‘n’ Country area.

RELATED: Tampa man fully exonerated after spending nearly 40 years in prison for murder he didn't commit

"There was a fingerprint on the interior of the driver’s window of Ms. Hanson’s vehicle that was identified to be of the defendant's, Mr. Scott," explained prosecutor Ron Gale.

Linda Hanson was raped and shot in the head and left in a ditch in the Town ‘n’ Country area.

On Wednesday, Scott agreed to plead guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of sexual battery.

READ: Tampa street takeover lands 2 in handcuffs: ‘You can run, but you can’t hide’

Scott was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. He was already serving life in prison for a separate murder in Pinellas County.

Prosecutors say the DNA of Abron Scott and his codefendant, Amos Robinson was found on the victim.

Dessa Willson, the daughter of Linda Hanson, was seven years old when her mother was killed. She did not hold back her anger in court.

READ: Pasco County Christian teacher accused of using AI to create erotic content from student yearbook photos

"You ruined my life. I never thought the day would come when I would find out who killed my mother and now I’m sitting here talking to her murderer 40-plus years later," Willson stated.

Then, it was Scott’s turn to address the court and he turned to the victim’s family to apologize.

Abron Scott begged victim's daughter for forgiveness in a Tampa courtroom.

"I want you to know sincerely, willingly and humbly I apologize for my participation in the crimes committed against your loved ones. I ask you to please forgive me," pleaded Scott.

Robinson, the co-defendant, is going to trial on the charges and Scott is expected to be the prosecution’s star witness against him.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter