Cold beach day in 'Brrrrrrrevard' County

The National Weather Service in Melbourne tweeted on Wednesday, "We are officially declaring this day to be #WindchillWednesday!"

Temperatures were in the upper 30s and 40s but the wind made it feel more like the mid-20s

throughout Brevard County. Cape Canaveral had a windchill of 29 degrees as an Arctic blast made its way into Florida.

That is a throwback to Michigan that Paul Ott doesn’t like, but he and wife Linda came to walk the beach anyway at Indialantic.

"This is miserable, this is bone-chilling cold," Mr. Ott said. "The wind makes it really chilly," Mrs. Ott agreed, as both zipped up coats before taking in the view.

Paul Ott was here in 1977 when Brevard county and other parts of Florida got snow. His dog loved it, Paul did not. And right now Linda has a visitor who came to get away from the cold!

"She came down here from Pennsylvania, she comes down every year, and boy this is just not working out well," Ott said.

The Sunshine State just saw some of the coldest temperatures in almost a decade. Monday & Tuesday were the preambles, Wednesday- the big chill.

"It’s been cold, but not like this." Mrs. Ott said.

The FOX 35 Weather Team says we will get a warm-up soon. Temps back in the 60s by Thursday.