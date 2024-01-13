Codeine, meth residue, Four Loko found in car after Florida man falls asleep at stop sign, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was found asleep at a stop sign in Brevard County is facing multiple charges after deputies said they found codeine, a Four Loko, and meth residue inside the car.
A deputy was patrolling the Merritt Island area around 1:42 a.m. Saturday when he said he observed a black Nissan sitting stationary at a stop bar.
The deputy walked up to the car and saw the man passed out behind the wheel with his right hand on the gear shift and a Four Loko in the cupholder, an affidavit shows.
Credit: BCSO
The man reportedly stumbled out of the car when asked to perform a field sobriety test. He blew a .000 during a breathalyzer test but was placed under arrest after failing the sobriety test.
During a search of the car, deputies found a clear crystalline substance inside a glass pipe that reportedly tested positive for meth.
Another glass bottle tested positive for codeine.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphenilia, and driving while under the influence.