Cocoa’s American Legion Post 22 faces closure over termite infestation

A century-old veterans resource center in Brevard County is at risk of closing after a severe termite infestation left the building in need of costly repairs.

What we know:

The Post 22 building on Peachtree Street in Cocoa has been there for 101 years helping veterans, but it’s in jeopardy of shutting down. A termite infestation is taking over the floor, walls and overall structure. The post has been trying to manage the issue, but it’s gone too far. They need $30,000 to exterminate all the termites.

They’re fundraising and trying to get the word out before it’s too late.

What The Non-profit Does:

Post 22 has been in the same spot for more than 100 years. It’s a gathering space for veterans to come and connect with each other. Command staff also makes sure veterans get help to access benefits and support they may need after serving.

The non-profit also gives back to the community in several ways through volunteering and monetary donations.

What you can do:

The American Legion has a GoFundMe page where they’re trying to raise money online.

They also have several events scheduled in October to help.

On Oct. 7, Pig and Whistle restaurant in Cocoa Beach will donate proceeds to the American Legion for the regular "Giving Tuesday" event.

On Oct. 11, the American Legion Post 22 is having a community event with food, live music, a raffle and more. Everyone is invited to attend.

On November 11, Time Out Sports Bar will donate 10% of proceeds to the non-profit from 5 to 9 p.m.

What they're saying:

It’s difficult to even think about losing the building for members.

"If we’re not here, a lot of veterans are going to be without benefits, so we need help," said Post 22 Commander Ron Chabot.

Veterans say without this resource they would lose community and a safe space to gather.

"It means everything to the veterans to have that camaraderie, to know that they’re not forgotten," said Navy veteran and American Legion member John Dawkins.