Cocoa Beach traffic stop leads to fentanyl trafficking arrest, police say

By
Published  August 25, 2025 5:05pm EDT
Cocoa Beach
The Brief

    • A Cape Canaveral woman was arrested after a Cocoa Beach traffic stop led police to discover fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cash inside her car. 
    • Officers said Kari Marosites showed signs of impairment, admitted she had no valid license, and refused sobriety tests. 
    • She now faces multiple charges, including fentanyl trafficking, DUI, and driving with a suspended license.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A traffic stop in Cocoa Beach led to the arrest of a Cape Canaveral woman on fentanyl trafficking and DUI charges, police said.

What we know:

Officers pulled over a black sedan driven by Kari Marosites around 9:10 p.m. on August 23 after observing signs of impairment, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. 

Marosites admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license and refused to perform sobriety exercises or provide a breath sample.

CREDIT: Cocoa Beach Police Department 

During a search of her vehicle, police said they recovered 14.5 grams of fentanyl, 1.65 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

Marosites was booked into the Brevard County Jail and faces multiple charges, including driving with a suspended license (third offense), DUI, refusal to submit to a breath test, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Cocoa Beach Police Department on August 25, 2025. 

