Cocoa Beach traffic stop leads to fentanyl trafficking arrest, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A traffic stop in Cocoa Beach led to the arrest of a Cape Canaveral woman on fentanyl trafficking and DUI charges, police said.
What we know:
Officers pulled over a black sedan driven by Kari Marosites around 9:10 p.m. on August 23 after observing signs of impairment, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.
Marosites admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license and refused to perform sobriety exercises or provide a breath sample.
CREDIT: Cocoa Beach Police Department
During a search of her vehicle, police said they recovered 14.5 grams of fentanyl, 1.65 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.
Marosites was booked into the Brevard County Jail and faces multiple charges, including driving with a suspended license (third offense), DUI, refusal to submit to a breath test, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Cocoa Beach Police Department on August 25, 2025.