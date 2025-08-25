Cocoa Beach traffic stop leads to fentanyl trafficking arrest, police say

The Brief A Cape Canaveral woman was arrested after a Cocoa Beach traffic stop led police to discover fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cash inside her car. Officers said Kari Marosites showed signs of impairment, admitted she had no valid license, and refused sobriety tests. She now faces multiple charges, including fentanyl trafficking, DUI, and driving with a suspended license.



A traffic stop in Cocoa Beach led to the arrest of a Cape Canaveral woman on fentanyl trafficking and DUI charges, police said.

What we know:

Officers pulled over a black sedan driven by Kari Marosites around 9:10 p.m. on August 23 after observing signs of impairment, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

Marosites admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license and refused to perform sobriety exercises or provide a breath sample.

During a search of her vehicle, police said they recovered 14.5 grams of fentanyl, 1.65 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

Marosites was booked into the Brevard County Jail and faces multiple charges, including driving with a suspended license (third offense), DUI, refusal to submit to a breath test, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.