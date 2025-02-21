Cocoa Beach rental property owners frustrated over sharp increase in fees

The Brief Cocoa Beach is raising short-term rental fees, increasing application costs from $525 to $2,500 and annual renewals from $325 to $1,500. City officials say the fees will shift regulatory costs from taxpayers to rental owners and fund more code enforcement. While some property owners object, many residents support stricter oversight to curb noise and disturbances.



Property owners looking to operate vacation rentals in Cocoa Beach are going to have to shell out thousands more dollars now that the city is increasing fees.

Short-term rentals a growing source of tension

What we know:

Cocoa Beach is significantly increasing fees for short-term vacation rentals in single-family residential neighborhoods, raising application costs from $525 to $2,500 and annual renewal fees from $325 to $1,500. City officials say the changes will shift the financial burden of regulation from taxpayers to rental property owners.

There are currently around 300 short-term rentals in these neighborhoods, but only 200 are officially registered with the city. Officials argue that the increased fees could help fund additional code enforcement officers to monitor rental properties and ensure compliance with local rules.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain how these fee increases will impact the number of short-term rentals in Cocoa Beach. While city officials suggest the higher costs could reduce vacation rentals in residential areas, it is unclear whether property owners will absorb the costs or pass them on to renters.

It's also unknown whether stricter enforcement and higher fees will effectively address concerns from residents who have complained about noise, parking issues, and inappropriate behavior from guests.

The backstory:

Short-term rentals have been a growing source of tension in Cocoa Beach, where some residents see them as disruptive to neighborhood life. Complaints have included loud parties, parking congestion, and disturbances from out-of-town visitors.

City leaders have been grappling with how to regulate the industry while balancing the interests of property owners who rely on rental income. Previous regulations have required rentals to follow noise restrictions and parking rules, but enforcement has been difficult with limited city resources.

What they're saying:

Many rental property owners are frustrated by the sharp increase in fees. One owner questioned the fairness of the hikes.

"I don’t get why those of us that are following rules, have no complaints, put a really tight leash on the guests… why our fees would go up?"

Other residents, however, support tighter regulations, citing negative experiences with short-term renters. One resident shared a personal incident.

"My eight-year-old son and I were laying on the dock reading books when a bachelorette party started next door with heavy drinking, very inappropriate behavior for indoors in a strip club, not to mention outdoors during a Sunday afternoon."

Some believe vacation rentals should be limited to commercial areas rather than residential neighborhoods.

"Airbnbs, I’m sorry, they do not belong in residential neighborhoods," another resident said. "They belong on the other side of the highway."

Local perspective:

Cocoa Beach is not the first city to try to crack down on these new types of rental properties.

This week, Melbourne Beach also announced that they are enforcing new rules on vacation rentals. Some of their rules include occupancy limits, parking restrictions, and background checks.

Last month, Palm Coast also capped rentals at 10 guests, with no street parking, and annual licensing fees to cover enforcement costs.

Big picture view:

The debate over short-term rentals reflects broader tensions in cities across the country as communities balance tourism-driven economies with the rights of permanent residents. The outcome in Cocoa Beach could influence how other Florida cities handle similar issues.

With increased enforcement and financial pressure on property owners, the future of vacation rentals in Cocoa Beach remains uncertain. The new fees could deter some rental operators, but it is yet to be seen whether they will meaningfully reduce complaints or change the character of residential neighborhoods.

