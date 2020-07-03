Cocoa Beach Pier requiring visitors to wear face masks

article

Heading to the Cocoa Beach Pier? Don't forget your mask.

In a post on Instagram, officials said that starting Friday, July 3, all guests visiting the pier will need to wear a face mask or covering.

The move is in an effort to keep people safe as visitors flock to the area during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

"Bars will remain closed per state guidelines, but beverage service is available at our tables. Our tables will remain at a safe, 6-foot distance with our team members wearing gloves/masks, and sanitizing stations are readily available around the property," the post read on Instagram.

Visitors can remove their masks while eating and drinking once you are seated at a table.

While many beaches in Florida are closed this weekend, others that are open are expected to be packed as visitors try and get out and enjoy the holiday amid the pandemic. On Friday, the New Smyrna Beach police reported that the beaches there were reaching capacity before noon.

In the latest update, the Florida Department of Health reported another 9,488 new coronavirus cases, one of the largest single-day totals over the past few weeks.