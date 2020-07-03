Beaches at New Smyrna Beach reach capacity ahead of July 4th weekend

article

New Smyrna Beach police say that the beaches were reaching capacity before 11 a.m. on Friday as many people are getting ready to head to the sand for the Fourth of July weekend.

They said several beach ramps are also already closed.

"Please be aware of NO PARKING SIGNS and other parking regulations. SEEK OTHER BEACHES," the department wrote on Facebook.

Volusia County beaches are expected to be packed since others will be closed this weekend.

"With the Fourth of July comes everything. You know, we have medical calls, we have water rescues we have a lot of stuff we have to deal with so we really need people to be responsible," said Beach Patrol Captain Tamra Malphurs.

If you are planning to head to a beach, remember to practice social distancing by keeping at least 6-feet away from others.