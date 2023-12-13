Coastal Florida preparing for severe weather this weekend

In Volusia County, officials are on high alert in preparation for this weekend’s forecast calling for severe weather associated with a system that is expected to form over the Gulf of Mexico. The county is urging everyone to stay alert and prepare for possible coastal flooding.

FOX 35 News went out to Daytona Beach in the Thunder Truck to document conditions. High winds were felt and waves walloped the Daytona Beach Pier.

Clint Mecham, who is the Director of Volusia Emergency Operations, said his team is ready for anything and asked that people living in Volusia County have cell phones charged and emergency alerts activated to be ready in the event they have to send out guidance and safety alerts. The county has also removed trash cans from Daytona Beach to prepare.

Tourists that FOX35 spoke to said they had to make vacation adjustments because of the storm system canceling plans.

One of those tourists said, "I’ve been through a few hurricanes, having been living in South Texas, Jacksonville back in the early 2000s. But, it is a bummer that it has to happen during the one week we’re here on vacation."

He was supposed to go diving at Jupiter Beach to see Tiger Sharks, but that was canceled.

"I was not anticipating buying a jacket when our plane landed yesterday," he said.