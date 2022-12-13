Coast Guard: Missing men, dog aboard Atrevida II, destined for Florida, found alive and OK

article

The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday night that two missing men and a dog aboard a boat destined for Florida were found safe more than 200 miles east of Delaware, and days after they were reported overdue.

In a news release, the Coast Guard said Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, were found Tuesday afternoon and that both of them – and the dog -- appeared to be in good health with no immediate concerns.

The two men reportedly left Oregon Inlet, North Carolina on Dec. 3, and were planning to sail aboard the Atrevida II from Cape May, New Jersey to Marathon, Florida. On Sunday, Dec. 11, the two had not arrived in Florida and were reported overdue to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Their boat was out of fuel and had no power and the two were unable to use their radios or navigational tools to ask for help, the Coast Guard said. They caught the attention of another boat – Silver Muna – by waiving their arms and a flag, a news release said.

"This is an excellent example of the maritime community’s combined efforts to ensure safety of life at sea," said Cmdr. Daniel Schrader, spokesperson for Coast Guard Atlantic Area, in a prepared statement. "We are overjoyed with the outcome of the case and look forward to reuniting Mr. Hyde and Mr. Ditomasso with their family and friends."

The U.S. Coast Guard said it and its partners searched more than 21,000 square miles of water – spanning from northern Florida to New Jersey – hoping to find the missing men and boat.